Steve Smith Lands In Mumbai To Join His New Team Delhi Capitals, Fans Welcome Him Onboard

Australia's Test batting mainstay Steve Smith has joined Delhi Capitals in Mumbai for the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. Smith is one of DC's newest recruits. 'Smudge' was roped in by the Delhi-based franchise for INR 2.2 crores during the mini-auction in February after he was released by the inaugural edition's champions Rajasthan Royals whom he had led in the season gone by.

'Welcome to the DC family'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Delhi had posted an image of Steve posing from his hotel room at 'The Taj Mahal Palace' in Mumbai with the iconic Gateway of India in the backdrop. The last year's finalists then welcomed him to the family with a caption that also read '2 monumental icons in one frame' (referring to Smith & the Gateway of India).

Even the passionate fans came forward to welcome the Aussie batting megastar onboard. Here are some of the reactions.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named Shreyas Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening after the latter was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.

