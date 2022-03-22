Steve Smith Leaves Behind Tendulkar, Dravid, Sangakkara To Achieve Landmark Batting Record

Ace cricketer Steve Smith on Tuesday achieved a monumental record in the ongoing Pakistan vs Australia Test series as his 59-run knock in the first innings of the third and final match helped him take his run tally to 7,993 runs. As a result of this significant contribution, he has now amassed the highest number of runs after 150 innings, leaving behind legendary batters like Kumar Sangakkara (7,913), Sachin Tendulkar (7,869), Virender Sehwag (7,694) and Rahul Dravid (7,680).

Pakistan vs Australia: Smith surpasses legends in huge landmark

With Steve Smith only seven runs short of 8,000 Test runs, provided he gets there in the second innings of the third Pakistan vs Australia Test, yet another record awaits him. The former Australian skipper will then become the fastest batter to score 8,000 Test runs, ahead of Kumar Sangakkara (152 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (154 innings), Garfield Sobers (157 innings) and Rahul Dravid (158 innings).

STUMPS: Azhar and Shafique looking solid despite some late-in-the-day reverse swing from Australia's bowlers #PAKvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 22, 2022

Smith has been in fine form in the Pakistan vs Australia Test series as he has registered 50+ scores in at least one innings of each match. The 32-year old scored 78 and 72 runs in the first and second Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively. In the ongoing third Test, the former Australia skipper scored 59 runs in the first innings of 169 deliveries, an inning that included six boundaries. As a result of his meaningful contribution, Australia ended their innings with a score of 391 runs.

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test: Pakistan trail by 301 runs at end of day 2

In response, Pakistan have managed to score 90 runs for the loss of a wicket at the end of the second day's play. Opener Imam-ul-Haq is the only batter who is dismissed, with Australian captain Pat Cummins picking up the wicket via an LBW dismissal. The 26-year old only managed to score 11 runs off 41 deliveries.

Meanwhile, opener Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are still at the crease, batting well at 45 and 30 runs respectively. With the Pakistan vs Australia Test series currently tied at 0-0 after the first two matches ended in draws, any team that wins this Test will clinch the three-match series.