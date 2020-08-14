Steve Smith Makes Fun Of Himself After David Warner Tries To Troll Him For Net Practice

England recently faced West Indies and are currently hosting Pakistan in a Test series to mark the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus global pandemic. With the resumption of the sport, star Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith have also hit outdoors for net training sessions. Warner recently took to his social media accounts to confirm his return to the nets where he shared a picture of himself along with his teammate Steve Smith.

The NSW-based Australian players getting ready for their next assignment.



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2020

Steve Smith, David Warner prepare for England vs Australia 2020 and IPL 2020

In his caption, David Warner wrote that it is “great to be back” outdoors on turf. He added that he is “pumped” for his upcoming cricketing commitments, which includes the England vs Australia 2020 series and the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. David Warner also posed a Steve Smith-related comical question to his fans and followers by asking “Name the player on the left?”.

Apparently, the man Steve Smith himself took note of the post and responded with a joke at his own expense. The No.1 ranked Test batsman in his reply, described himself as “some filthy slogger” in the comments section.

David Warner’s post and Steve Smith’s response

Steve Smith and David Warner in the IPL 2020

Both Steve Smith and David Warner are expected to lead their respective franchises in the IPL 2020 season. The tournament is scheduled to kick-off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. While Smith will return to the Rajasthan Royals, Warner will be reunited with his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates in the desert country.

England vs Australia 2020

Both Steve Smith and David Warner are expected to honour their international commitments for Australia through their upcoming white-ball tour to England prior to the IPL 2020. The two cricketers are included in the list of 21 players for England tour as recently announced by Cricket Australia.

Steve Smith, David Warner in squad for England vs Australia 2020 series

The 21 men Australia will take to the UK #ENGvAUS



They'll play three T20s and three ODIs: https://t.co/M8s35ZuCI4 pic.twitter.com/EKCHsmhRuT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2020

