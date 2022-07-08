Steve Smith Makes Huge Profit As He Sells His Luxurious Mansion For Almost Rs 67 Crore

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has reportedly sold his huge mansion located in the eastern suburb of Sydney for a whopping sum of Rs 67 crore or AUD$12.38 million. Smith, who had bought the property for $6.6 million in 2020, made a profit of more than Rs 30 crore as he sold the mansion for double the price of what he had spent a couple of years ago.

The auction started on Thursday with an initial bid of approximately $11.5 million, according to Sydney Morning Herald. A total of four parties expressed interest in the property and made aggressive offers to purchase the mansion. Damien Cooley, the auctioneer who organised the sale of the four-bedroom property, raised the opening bid by $250,000 before lowering it to $100,100 when potential purchasers showed hesitation.

Smith scores first ton in 18 months

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Smith is currently busy playing in a World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka. On Friday, the cricketer ended his 18-month-long wait as he finally scored his 28th century in Test cricket. The Australian scored the century in the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. With the century, Smith overtook former India captain Virat Kohli's tally of 27 hundreds in Test cricket.

Smith is currently level with England's Joe Root, who also reached his 28th Test century recently. Root scored his 28th hundred during the one-off Test against India at Edgbaston on July 5. Smith is currently at the top of the list of active players with the most number of centuries in Test cricket. Smith has scored 28 centuries in 87 matches. Root is second on the list with 28 centuries in 121 matches. Kohli (27), Kane Williamson (24), and David Warner (24) are at numbers 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

As far as the ongoing second Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka is concerned, the visitors are at 298/5 at stumps on Day 1. Marnus Labuschagne scored 104 off 156 balls before he was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya. Smith is currently unbeaten at a score of 109 off 212 balls. He will resume batting on Day 2 alongside Alex Carey.