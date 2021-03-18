Steve Smith Names His Favourite Contemporary Cricketer And It Is NOT Virat Kohli: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith are arguably two of the best batsmen in the world who have enthralled the cricketing community with their batting in the last decade. While Virat Kohli's success in the limited-overs formats is unparalleled, Steve Smith's dominance in the longest format of the game is incomparable. The two also share a decent relationship and have highly spoken about each other on numerous occasions.

Steve Smith picks Kane Williamson over Virat Kohli as favourite modern-day cricketer

Smith recently revealed his favourite cricketers from the past, as well as, the current generation, in a video uploaded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. Surprisingly, even though Steve Smith has mentioned on several occasion that he admires Kohli, hje went on to snub the Indian captain while naming his favourite cricketers.

While choosing his favourite cricketer from the past generation, Steve Smith picked legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and followed it up taking former Australian batsman Michael Slater's name. As far favourite modern-day cricketer is concerned, the Australian named New Zealand captain and counterpart Kane Williamson.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

Meanwhile, Smith is set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The former Australian captain was earlier released from the Rajasthan Royals camp on January 20. As per the auction proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is worth â‚¹2.2 crore. Here is a look at Smith’s auction performance along with the entire 25-member Delhi Capitals squadron for the much-awaited season.

DC match schedule: Shreyas Iyer and co. to take on CSK in Mumbai

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively

The Indian Summer is back



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in?

DC team for IPL 2021

DC players retained

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

