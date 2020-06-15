Steve Smith Names Indian Player Who Impresses Him The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to all the cricketing activities across the world. Cricketers who are quarantined at home have resorted to social media to interact with their fans. One such cricketer is Australia batsman Steve Smith who has been immensely active on social media recently.

Steve Smith picks KL Rahul as the player who has impressed him the most

The right-hander was once again involved in a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram where he answered several questions ranging from his personal to professional life. Steve Smith was asked about the Indian player who has impressed him the most. While many would have thought Steve Smith would go for his perceived batting 'rival' Virat Kohli, he took KL Rahul's name instead. Steve Smith praised the Kings XI Punjab captain and said that KL Rahul is a very good player.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith lauded former Indian captain MS Dhoni as "legend" and "Mr Cool". The former Australian captain went on to call Rohit Sharma "Hitman" and current Indian captain Virat Kohli a "freak". When asked about former Indian cricketer and legend of the game, Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith said, "What a lovely gentleman and seriously good player!" Smith worked with Dravid at the Rajasthan Royals in the mid-2010s, when the latter was the team's coach and the former was its captain.

Steve Smith names Mohammad Amir as the most skilful bowler he has faced

Steve Smith averages a staggering 62.84 in Test match cricket which is the highest among the current cricketers. Bowlers all over the world find it difficult to dismiss Steve Smith. In his illustrious career so far, Steve Smith has faced the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah etc. But Steve Smith considers Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir as the bowler who he finds difficult to face.

The answer can come as a slight surprise to some since Steve Smith has been troubled in the past more by the likes of England's Jofra Archer, New Zealand's Neil Wagner and India's Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket. Archer and Wagner made a name for themselves by troubling Smith with bouncers in 2019, despite the batsman making a fine comeback in international cricket after a year's ban. Jadeja, on the other hand, is one of the spinners alongside now-retired Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, to have got the better of him on most occasions, showing Smith's perceived weaknesses being against left-arm spin and fiery bouncers.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI