Steve Smith 'okay' After Suffering Concussion In Desperate Attempt To Save Six

It has not been a great week for former Australia skipper Steve Smith who not only go himself injured during Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I cricket match but also went unsold in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Steve Smith concussion came into the limelight when he tried to save a six on the boundary line. The Australian cricketer has now tweeted about his current status of concussion which is good news for his fans.

Steve Smith concussion update

Steve Smith in his Twitter message thanked everyone who has been trying to reach out to him asking about his condition following the concussion. He further revealed that his head is better and he will be ok.

Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok. 🙏 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) February 13, 2022

Steve Smith catch

The Steve Smith Concussion incident happened during the final over of the match, with 12 runs needed by Sri Lanka to win the match in three balls. Sri Lankan batters Maheesh Theeksana hit a shot towards on side boundary which certainly looked like going for a six. However, Steve Smith put hi body only line as he tried to stop the ball from going across the boundary rope.

Steve Smith caught the ball and tried to throw it inside the ropes before crashing his head into the turf on landing. The Aussie cricketer concussed himself in order to save the six, however, the third umpire found his foot touching the rope and Sri Lanka were awarded six runs. Smith was then assisted out of the ground by the team physio. Smith’s concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team’s warm-up.

Australia defeat Sri Lanka in super over

On the match front, chasing the target of 164 runs in the second innings, Sri Lanka managed to level scores after playing 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood pulled off a brilliant super over for Australia by allowing SL to score 5/1, before Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis pulled off the win for Australia. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Australia scored 164 runs at the loss of six wickets, courtesy of a 32-ball knock of 48 runs by Josh Inglis. In the second innings, opener Pathum Nissanka scored the maximum of 73 runs for the visitors, while skipper Dasun Shanaka’s quickfire knock of 34 runs off 19 balls, helped them to level the score.