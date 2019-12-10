Steve Smith Reveals He Has Something Very Technical In Common With Kane Williamson

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Perth, Australia's ace opener, Steve Smith on Tuesday, December 1 hailed the Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson and lauded him for his work ethic. The Australian also said that he thinks he holds the bat quite similarly to Williamson. He further added that Williamson is a quality player and hopefully the team can manage to keep him quiet this series.

'He plays the ball incredibly late'

The number 2 batsman on ICC Test Rankings, Steve Smith said, "I think we actually hold the bat reasonably similarly." "He (Williamson) has quite a closed grip. Personally, I like that in Test cricket. It just helps in playing the ball a bit late and I think he plays it a bit more late than anybody else in the world. He plays the ball incredibly late and is extremely patient," Smith added.

Earlier, Steve Smith had admitted to mimicking the batting style of the New Zealand Captain. While speaking to an Australian daily, Steve Smith spoke about the prospects of the upcoming series while praising Kane Williamson for his run-scoring spree. Smith said that Williamson’s ability to play with soft hands and gliding the ball down to third man are something the Australian has integrated into his own style. According to the latest ICC Test batting rankings, both Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are ranked second and third, respectively. Steve Smith held the number one position for a while before being leapfrogged by Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently. Only five rating points separate the top two batsmen whereas Kane Williamson is third with 877 points.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to re-adapt quickly to the nuances of day-night Test cricket to have any hope of winning the first series in Australia for more than 30 years ahead of the series. The tourists will first play in Perth before heading to Melbourne for the Boxing Day clash then Sydney. New Zealand last played a day-night Test nearly two years ago against England in Auckland, while the Australians are fresh from thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs under lights in Adelaide last week.

