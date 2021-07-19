Steve Smith Reveals One Shot That He Would Like To Steal From Rishabh Pant

Steve Smith is currently on a break from cricket post his IPL 2021 stint with Delhi Capitals. The right-handed recently pulled out of the tour to the West Indies injury on the elbow. The elbow injury has been troubling Smith for quite some time now and with this time off, the cricketer will continue to nurse his injury. On Monday, the cricketer was involved in a Q&A session on Instagram where he answered the questions asked by his fans. One fan asked the cricketer to name one cricketing shot he would like to steal from any batsman to which Smith had a surprising answer

Smith revealed he would love to copy Rishabh Pant's reverse lap shot over the slips against the new ball if given a chance to steal any shot from any other batsman. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has played some outrageous and unreal shots in his cricketing career. Pacers likes James Anderson and Jofra Archer have all faced the wrath of his reverse lap shot.

The 32-year-old during the Instagram session also revealed that playing against Sachin Tendulkar and getting him out was a special moment for him. The moment Smith was speaking about was when Sachin Tendulkar attempted to defend one off leggie bowled by Steve Smith. However, the ball made contact with his pads after it took the inside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ed Cowan who made no mistake and completed an easy catch at short-leg. Tendulkar walked back to the pavilion for an 81-ball 37 and his innings included five boundaries. He said, "I loved watching Sachin Tendulkar as a kid. Playing against him was pretty special. I think I got him out in the first ball I had bowled to him. Caught bat-pad with a top-spinner. So, that was a pretty special moment".

Rishabh Pant tested COVID-19 positive before England series

However, before the warm-up match, reports emerged that two Cricketers had tested positive for COVID (of which one has already tested negative). As per PTI source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the player in question is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday," the source added. The Indian team is scheduled to be traveling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

