Steve Smith Says Ben Stokes' Return To Ashes Makes England More 'competitive & Dangerous'

Australian batting maestro Steve Smith that it is wonderful to see Ben Stokes return and said it would be exciting to have someone of his calibre in the opposition as it boosts competitiveness.

Earlier Ben Stokes had taken a break from cricket due to mental health issues and a finger injury and was initially announced as unavailable for the Ashes, but now the English all-rounder has been cleared for selection and has been drafted into the squad.

Steve Smith on Ben Stokes' return

Speaking about Ben Stokes' return, Steve Smith, who faced a similar injury said he knows what it is like and how difficult it is to carry on with the pain, "It’s never comfortable when you’re going through some pain out in the middle. I think Kane Williamson is probably one going through it at the moment, I think he’s got some tennis elbow stuff that I had earlier this year going on, and it’s not a very comfortable place to be in," Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I know a few months ago I was only allowed to bat for 10 minutes, and then it went to 15, 20 and I worked my way up to 45 minutes in the nets. When you can’t fulfil your duties the way you’d like to, the way you normally would, it’s never ideal. [I’m] glad that Stokesy has been able to get his finger sorted and I saw some footage of him the other day back batting so good signs," he added.

Smith further went on to add that Ben Stokes return makes England an even more competitive and dangerous side, "Any team is more dangerous when you’ve got someone like Ben Stokes playing. It certainly adds a lot to their depth, but we’re excited and I’m glad, personally, that he’s able to be back playing some cricket. It makes for a really good series."

Australia vs England: Sides to play each other at T20 World Cup

Even before the two sides clash at the Ashes, the two teams are scheduled to lock horns against each other in a T20 World Cup Super 12 clash.

When asked if his role for Australia at the T20 world cup was that of an anchor, Steve Smith replied, "That’s essentially my role, I think I’ve done it pretty well in the first couple of trial games and our first game against South Africa, so I know what I need to do, the rest of the team knows my role, I think we’re all very clear on the way we all want to play, so that clarity’s there, it’s just about going and doing it."

(Image: AP)