Steve Smith Will Be Rooting For THIS Team In India Vs England Test Series

Team India are currently in England preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against the host. The Men in Blue began their preparation with a warm-up fixture against the County XI team starting July 22. The series is expected to hard-fought battle as the host look to settle the score against Virat Kohli and co who had defeated them in the earlier Test series between the two teams when England toured India early this year.

Steve Smith's Instagram Q&A: Australian cricketer talks about the India vs England Test series

On Monday, Steve Smith interacted with his fans during Instagram Q& A session where he was asked to pick the team he thinks can win the India vs England Test series. The mainstay of the Australia Test team revealed that he is not supporting any particular team during the series, however, this will be an amazing series to watch and he is tuning in to watch some spectacular cricket action with two terrific teams going against each other.

All you need to know about India vs England Test series

Team India will face England in the first Test at Trent Bridge from August 4-8, while the second match will get underway at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Australia vs England Ashes series

As per Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series between the two teams will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this will be the first instance in 26 years that the Ashes finale will not be hosted by the iconic SCG, a ground that has seen many Australian captains win the Ashes on home soil such as Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Steve Smith, and Ricky Ponting.

Image: Steve Smith/ India Cricket Team/ England Cricket team/ Instagram