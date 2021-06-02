Steve Smith Wins Sympathy Over Sandpaper Gate Scandal From Fiercest Rival In Ashes Year

Former Australia captain Steve Smith's role as the team's captain came under scrutiny after the infamous Sandpaper gate ball-tampering incident in 2018. After his side was accused of employing unfair practices to manipulate the condition of the cricket ball in a Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, the right-hander was forced to faced harsh penalties. The talented batsman was handed a 12-month ban, and his reputation as a leader also took a hit after the developments. However, England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad has come out in support of the Australian international by suggesting that he still deserves a chance.

Stuart Broad speaks in favour of Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine was elected as the news skipper of Australia's Test team after Steve Smith's removal. However, speculations are rife that Cricket Australia could look to name a new captain after their upcoming Ashes assignment. Steve Smith's two-year leadership ban came to an end last year, and he is now eligible to be at the helm of the side once again. While numerous cricket analysts have raised reservations about entrusting Smith with the job again, Stuart Broad recently offered a different perspective.

In his conversation with BBC Sport, the star England fast bowler mentioned that while Tim Paine is likely to retain his role as the captain for the Ashes, Steve Smith still deserves a chance of regaining his captaincy in the future. Broad opined that since Smith has already served his punishment and the batter must have an aim to lead the Aussies once again. Moreover, he also labelled the 32-year-old as a "good guy".

England vs New Zealand 1st Test match

As per the England cricket schedule 2021, Stuart Broad will next be seen in action against New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home. Moreover, he has also been named as the vice-captain for the England team for the two games. The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground from Wednesday, June 2.

England cricket schedule 2021

June: New Zealand Tour of England – 2 Tests

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England – 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

July: Pakistan Tour of England – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

The Hundred could also take place in between the Pakistan and India series

August: India Tour of England – 5 Tests

October: England tour of Pakistan – 2 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

November-December and into 2022: England's tour of Australia - 5-match The Ashes series

Image source: ICC Cricket website