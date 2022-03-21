Steve Smith's Angry Reaction Over 'buggy' Leaves Everyone Stumped; 'Never Seen That...'

The Pakistan cricket team is currently locking horns with Australia in the final Test of the three-match series at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The match started with Australia batting in the first innings. The Aussies stood at 203/4 after 80 overs of play, courtesy to the 91-run knock by Usman Khawaja in 219 balls, alongside Steve Smith’s gritty knock of 59 runs in 169 balls. While the 138 run stand between Khawaja and Smith headlined the first day, the former Aussie skipper also found himself making news for a different reason.

In the 11th over of the first innings, Smith unleashed his anger on a buggy camera, which distracted him while he was preparing to face a delivery off Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali. Smith was distracted by the moving remote control buggy camera, which was on his leg-side. The 32-year-old was quick to react after facing the ball as he was spotted complaining to the umpires about the moving camera.

Watch Steve Smith's reaction here:

Witnessing Smith’s reaction, cricket enthusiasts were reminded of a similar incident involving England pacer Stuart Broad. During the Ashes Test match between Australia and England, earlier this year, Broad stopped mid-way during his run-up upon spotting a buggy camera by Fox Cricket moving on the boundary ropes, behind the batter on strike.

Meanwhile, the video of Smith’s reaction was shared on social media by the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), which attracted reactions from many cricket fans and enthusiasts. The social media handle of Cricket Australia also shared Smith’s reaction with the caption, “Steve Smith isn't the only one who doesn't rate the robot”. Fox Cricket also weighed in their thoughts on the incident and tweeted, “‘I’ve never seen that before’. Hilarious blow-up proves Steve Smith is not human”.

Steve Smith isn't the only one who doesn't rate the robot #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/1ctxyHw4Qf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 21, 2022

How did cricket fans react?

At the same time, cricket fans on social media reacted with comments saying that they would have also acted the same way in the situation as the buggy cam moved exactly when Smith got ready to face the ball. Fans also reacted by saying that it has never been seen before as the buggy is usually placed behind the bowler. There were many reactions saying, “They should really stop moving the robot”.

You’ve never seen it before because it is usually only used behind the batter which is why Broad saw it while he was running in to bowl — Mark Andrews 💉💉💉 (@Muck_Gregory) March 21, 2022

You’ve never seen it before because it is usually only used behind the batter which is why Broad saw it while he was running in to bowl — Mark Andrews 💉💉💉 (@Muck_Gregory) March 21, 2022

(Image: @cricketcomau/@FOX/@TheRealPCB/Twitter)