Steve Smith's List Of His Favourite Bowlers Includes THIS Indian Cricketer

When it comes to talking about global cricket, the fab four are the ones who get all the attention. However, Australian batsman Steve Smith, a long-time member of the fab four also consisting of the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson recently selected his four favourite contemporary bowlers in the game. During a live Q&A session with his Instagram followers, Smith revealed that Australian pacer Pat Cummins, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, South African quick Kagiso Rabada, and England veteran James Anderson would claim the top four spots on his list of the world's best bowlers at the moment.

While naming his fab four in the bowling department, Smith also highlighted the recent milestone achieved by England pacer James Anderson, who became the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, surpassing former India spin legend Anil Kumble. When asked who is the most dominant bowler in the world right now, Smith said, "It's hard to go with just one as there are plenty of amazing bowlers around the world. Jimmy Anderson just taking his six hundred and somethingth wicket, Pat Cummins, Bumrah, Rabada, I will say probably they are top four".

Smith recently made himself unavailable for the bilateral series against West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. Smith, including a couple of other senior players, decided to opt-out of the series citing personal reasons. Smith was last seen in action during the first phase of IPL 2021, which was postponed following the outbreak of COVID-19 inside camps.

Smith is expected to join his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for the second leg of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The upcoming T20 World Cup is also slated to take place in the UAE and Smith, including other Australian players who did not play the last two away series, is expected to join the national squad for the marquee ICC event.

