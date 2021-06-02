Steve Waugh Net Worth, House, Love For India And Top Pictures On 56th Birthday

Former Australian cricketer, Steve Waugh celebrated his 56th birthday on Wednesday, June 2, along with his twin brother Mark Waugh. The Australian brothers became the first male twins to play Test cricket together and the International Cricket Council (ICC) wished the legendary twins on their birthday. On the occasion of Steve Waugh’s birthday, here’s a look into some of the details of the former Australian captain’s life including Steve Waugh net worth, his house and his love and fascination for India.

Steve Waugh's fascination for Indian culture

Steve Waugh first visited India in the year 1986 as a member of the Australian cricket team and since then he has been fascinated by the Indian culture and he always looked for an opportunity to explore India and tell the story of cricket culture over here. His dream came true in January 2020, where the former Australian captain embarked on a journey to tell the story of cricket culture in India through his Canon camera. Travelling across various parts of India, Steve Waugh took thousands of pictures over a period of 17 days which described his experience over here.

Steve Waugh book tells his journey across India

The Steve Waugh photography journey was turned into a picture book that displays a collection of Waugh’s favourite 220 pictures from his 17-day journey across India. The Steve Waugh book is named The Spirit of Cricket – India, and the book is available on the stevewaugh.com.au website for a price of INR 16,671. The Steve Waugh photography project in India was supported by Canon Australia for which he received a high-end photography kit, to give a platform to his experience in India through high-quality pictures.

Happy birthday to @CricketAus greats Steve and Mark Waugh, the first male twins to ever play Test cricket together 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/aE8lnhNmGy — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2021

Steve Waugh net worth

According to taddlr.com, the Steve Waugh net worth is expected to be around USD 2 million (approx. INR 14.6 crores). His net worth also comprised of his earnings as an active cricket player for the Australian team. According to domain.com.au, Steve Waugh resides in a luxury beachfront house in Cronulla along with his family. The Steve Waugh house is estimated to cost around USD 4.27 million.

Steve Waugh stats in international cricket

The Steve Waugh stats display the calibre and passion of the former Australian captain. Waugh featured in 168 Test matches while scoring 10,927 runs with an average of 51.1. He is also the most capped Test cricketer for Australia. Waugh also featured in 325 ODI matches while scoring 7,569 runs with an average of 32.9

DISCLAIMER: The above Steve Waugh net worth and Steve Waugh house information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Navdeep Saini net worth figures.

Image Source: PTI