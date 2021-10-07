'Still 0 Trophies': Punjab Kings' Twitter Post On MS Dhoni's Dismissal Angers CSK Fans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni looked to be in slightly better touch during their game against Punjab Kings on Thursday. However, Dhoni's run with the bat was cut short by PBKS spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled a destructive wrong'un to remove the bails of the former India captain. After Dhoni's wicket fell, Punjab Kings turned to social media to share a collage and captioned it, "The art and the artist." The post did not go down well with CSK and Dhoni fans, who immediately flooded the comments section with memes and jokes, trolling PBKS. Here's how social media reacted to the post shared by Punjab Kings on its official Twitter handle.

Punjab se toh badla lene ke liye ye bhi nahi bol sakte ki "Tu playoffs mai mil". — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 7, 2021

Head To Head CSK vs PK



Played - 25

CSK Won - 16

PuKu won - 9



CSK was the reason for @PunjabKingsIPL Elimination From IPL many times



E Mathram gudha manta vuntadhi le maddaga — NikhiLᵐˢᵈⁱᵃⁿ🦁 (@BunnyNikhil214) October 7, 2021

Shame on you for Disrespecting India's greatest captain f — Fukrey (@VikramEns_) October 7, 2021

Looks like Dhoni has rattled y'all over the years 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0REbRKRtov — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 7, 2021

The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/FWoRpDORt1 — Vᴀʀᴜɴ (@Thalavarun_Afc2) October 7, 2021

So far, Dhoni has played 14 matches in IPL 2021 and has scored just 96 runs at an abysmal average of 13.71. This is Dhoni's worst season in terms of his individual performance in the IPL. Dhoni's previous worst performance had come in 2020, where he scored at an average of 25.00. Notably, Dhoni has won two ICC Cricket World Cups for India and three IPL titles for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest captains in the game of cricket but his dipping form suggests that the Ranchi cricketer may not take the field for CSK next season.

PBKS vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS registered an emphatic win over CSK on the back of an incredible innings by skipper KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman scored an unbeaten 98 runs for PBKS to help his team win the game. PBKS won the match by six wickets with 42 balls to spare. Batting first, CSK were restricted by Punjab bowlers for 134/6 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis remained the lone warrior for the MS Dhoni-led side as he scored 76 off 55 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja scored some runs towards the backend of the first innings, but their slow effort could not even help CSK breach the 140-run mark. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each for PBKS, while Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picked one each. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings lost Mayank Agarwal early but KL Rahul, along with some small partnerships with Aiden Markram and Shahrukh Khan, single-handedly chased down the target. Rahul's 98 came off just 42 balls, including eight sixes and seven boundaries. He was adjudged the player of the match.

