STO Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Stockholm Cricket Club will take on Indiska Cricket Club in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Monday, June 15. The STO vs IND live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The STO vs IND live match will commence at 1:15 PM (IST). Here is a look at our STO vs IND Dream11 prediction, the STO vs IND match prediction and STO vs IND Dream11 team and STO vs IND playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the STO vs IND live match.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Former India Captain Mithali Raj Expresses Grief
Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.
Also Read: 'Distressing & Disturbing': Rohit Sharma Unable To Come To Terms With Sushant's Demise
Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani
Also Read: 'Very Very Sad': David Warner Shocked After Learning About Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise
Here's our STO vs IND Dream11 top picks for the STO vs IND Dream11 match -
B Kumar
K Vats
B Kumar
G Singh
Also Read: 'Can't Believe This!' Yuvraj Singh Expresses Grief Over Sushant Rajput's Sudden Demise
Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla
Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Imran Khan, Lalljeet Maan, Bhargav Kumar, Suhas Murali, Sachin Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Rahul Yadav, Amandeep Singh, Shirkant Parmeshwar.
As per our STO vs IND Dream11 prediction, Stockholm start as favourites against Indiska