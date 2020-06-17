STO Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live

Stockholm CC (STO) will take on Kista Cricket Club (KCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 League on Wednesday, June 17. The STO vs KCC live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The STO vs KCC live match will commence at 9:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction, STO vs KCC Dream11 team, and STO vs KCC Dream11 top picks that is expected to fetch the maximum points in the match.

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the STO vs KCC Dream11 team

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: STO vs KCC Dream11 team: STO

Viswanadha Bazawada, Chenna Nali, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Sampat Manju Iyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Feroz Patel, Umesh Bharti, Rakesh- Kumar, Karthik Jayachandran, Akash Jha, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Suman Mokhamatam, Niranjan Komalla

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: STO vs KCC Dream11 team: KCC

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

It feels good to be apart of this event.https://t.co/7OalBjrUwP#stockholmcricket #emergingcricket — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 9, 2020

STO vs KCC Dream11 top picks

Here are our STO vs KCC Dream11 top picks from the STO vs KCC Dream11 team:

A Mathur

K Vats

U Bharti

A Upadhyaya

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: STO vs KCC Dream11 team predicted playing XIs

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: STO vs KCC Dream11 team predicted playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction: STO vs KCC Dream11 team predicted playing XI: KCC

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar.

STO vs KCC Dream11 team

STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction, STO will start as favourite against KCC.

Note: The STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction, STO vs KCC Dream11 top picks and STO vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STO vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: STOCKHOLM CC / INSTAGRAM)