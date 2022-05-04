Stokes Calls For Return Of Veteran Duo Broad & Anderson, Calls Their Exclusion 'stupid'

England's newly-appointed Test captain, Ben Stokes has said that he wants to see veteran bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad return to playing red-ball cricket for their country. Stokes, while speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday, said it would be stupid to not consider Anderson and Broad for selection in the Test squad. Anderson and Broad were dropped from the Test team after their dismal performance in the Ashes series earlier this year.

'They are part of the best 11'

Highlighting the importance of their selection in the Test squad, Stokes dubbed Anderson and Broad as two of the best bowlers in the game. Calling them greats, the England all-rounder said it would be stupid to not consider them for selection. Anderson and Broad were dropped from the squad during former skipper Joe Root's tenure. The duo was not selected for England's tour of the Caribbean in March this year. Rob Key, the newly-appointed managing director of the England Cricket Board (ECB), has already confirmed that Anderson and Broad will be available for selection.

"The best way to give yourself a winning Test match is picking your 11 best players. If James Anderson and Stuart Broad are fit., they're up for selection because they are the two best bowlers in England. They are two of the greats of the game, and in my opinion, it's" stupid to never consider them for selection. They are part of the best 11, so it's pretty simple," Stokes said.

After they were dropped from the Test squad, Anderson and Broad expressed their disappointment as they hoped it to not be the end of their respective careers. Anderson and Broad have taken 1177 Test wickets between them, the most for any fast-bowling pair in England's history. However, the veteran bowlers ran out of favours after failing to put on impactful performances in Australia, where England were humiliated as they lost the Ashes 4-0.

Meanwhile, Stokes further added that he would be looking to former captain Joe Root for advice considering the experience he has in leading the Test squad. However, Stokes rejected suggestions of making Root the vice-captain of the team, saying it would be a bit "backward" as Root has just stepped down as captain.

Image: icc-cricket.com

