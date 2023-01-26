Stokes Named Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year After Remarkable Success In 2022 As Captain

England's red ball captain Ben Stokes has been named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year after he completely transformed the way the game is played. Under Stokes' captaincy and Brendon Mccullum's coaching, England won nine Tests out of 10 with their new form of cricket that is known as 'Bazball.' In this form of cricket, the players take the attack to the opposition by playing aggressively with the bat, ball, and also in the field.

Ben Stokes named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Ben Stokes defined the year of Test cricket more than any other as a result of brilliant performances in 2022 and is the deserving winner of this award. While Stokes did have an outstanding year when it comes solely to his numbers, it is pertinent to note that the game also has a lot more to it.

Since taking over as England captain, Stokes has led the team to nine wins from 10 Tests, completing series victories over New Zealand and South Africa at home, beating India in the one-off postponed Test to level the series at 2-2 and hammering Pakistan 3-0 away from home - England's best ever margin of victory in the country. Prior to his appointment as captain, England had been beaten in each of their four most recent completed series and had won just one of their previous 17 Tests.

As a captain, Stokes has been highly impressive as he has set clever traps with his fields and utilized his bowlers brilliantly throughout the year. He was also fair but decisive with his selection decisions, bringing in new faces when required but not afraid to leave out form players if the conditions merit it.

Ben Stokes' individual stats

When it comes to individual stats in the red ball format, Ben Stokes had an outstanding year as he smacked 870 runs at an average of 36.25, and also registered two centuries. With the ball in hand, Stokes picked up 26 wickets from the 15 Tests that he played.

(Inputs from ANI)