Stokes Responds To Broad's Savage Dig At His Near-comical Run-out Video Against Australia

The Australia vs England 3rd T20I match ended with no result on Friday due to rain, after it was reduced to 12 overs per side. However, the match featured several notable moments, including Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s warning to England captain Jos Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Going ahead in the game, English all-rounder Ben Stokes was almost dismissed in a near-comical run-out.

In the final over of England’s batting innings, Stokes found himself in a tricky situation as he found himself scrambling towards the non-striker’s end after realising that the ball hasn’t travelled to the boundary. While he hit Glenn Maxwell for a lofted shot down the ground, he assumed that the ball would go for a four. As the long-off fielder made the save, Stokes had even started walking back to the dugout.

However, only when he watched his teammate Buttler completing his run did Stokes realise what was happening and made a desperate run towards the other end. Seeing the weak throw, he decided to return for a double but slipped near the bowler’s end crease. By that time, the bowler had already removed the bails but Stokes had made it to the crease on time. The farcical series of events drew to a close as the first innings concluded.

Stokes' comical run-out scare in Australia vs England 3rd T20I

How Stokes reacted to Stuart Broad's comment on his near-comical runout

The video was shared on social media by Cricket Australia’s social media handle. As the hilarious video went viral, England Test veteran Stuart Broad put out his response. 'Can’t stop watching this,' wrote Broad followed by a laughing emoji. Upon noticing Broad’s tweet, the English Test captain also came up with an interesting reply that had several Twitter users wondering.

Can’t stop watching this 😂 https://t.co/uwFa7LlDb8 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) October 14, 2022

What else happened during Australia vs England 3rd T20I?

While England scored 112/2 in 12 overs in the first innings, Australia reached 30/3 in 3.5 overs before the play was called off due to rain. England went on to claim a 2-0 series victory, courtesy of the wins in the first two hames of the series. It is pertinent to mention that Stokes struggled to get into the T20 groove in this series.

Having last represented England in T20Is in March 2021, this was his maiden T20I series of 2022. Having hit a total of 16 runs in the first two games, Stokes looked to be in a better touch on Friday as he remained unbeaten on 17 runs in 10 balls. He also hit a 49-run stand off 25 balls with skipper Buttler. His form will be crucial for England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.