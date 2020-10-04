Stokes To Undergo First COVID Test, Should Be Ready For Hyderabad Game, Informs Official

In a major boost for Rajasthan, all-rounder Ben Stokes has started his 6-day quarantine period and will undergo his first COVID test on Sunday. The southpaw had to miss the first few matches of the ongoing tournament to be with his ailing father Ged. If all is well, then Ben Stokes might feature in Rajasthan's next encounter against Hyderabad in Dubai on October 11.

Speaking to ANI, a team official apprised about Stokes' arrival in Dubai, adding that the southpaw will have his first round of test on Sunday.

"He has started his quarantine phase as soon as he reached the hotel. He will have his first test today and with the 6-day period ending the day we play against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, we are looking at him playing against SRH. It will also help him get back into the groove as he has been off the field for some time," the official said.

However, the official cleary ruled out Stokes' involvement in the game against Delhi, stating that his quarantine period ends that day. As per the IPL's COVID-19 protocol, the 2019 World Cup winner will undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine, including clearing three tests, before he can link up with the 2008 winners and be available for selection.

Stokes joining the team is a huge boost for Rajasthan as they have lost two of the four games they have played so far with their game against Bangalore in Abu Dhabi ending in a defeat on Saturday.

READ: Skipper Virat Kohli, Padikkal set up easy win for Bangalore over Rajasthan

READ: IPL 2020: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes to arrive in UAE for representing Rajasthan

Rajasthan's last encounter with Bangalore

Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets on October 3. Opting to bat, Rajasthan lost their top-order batsmen cheaply inside the powerplay overs but recovered to some extent to post a decent total, thanks to Mahipal Lomror's knock of 47. Skipper Steve Smith (5) fell cheaply for the second consecutive time with Isuru Udana taking his wicket in the third over. He was followed in the hut by Englishman Jos Buttler (22) who failed to come up with a big score yet again.

Sanju Samson (4), who had two sensational innings of 74 and 85 in the first two matches, was dismissed in the fifth over with Chahal taking a low catch in his follow-through. The 2008 winners were 31/3 and they reached 70/3 at halfway mark with Robin Uthappa (17) and Lomror stitching a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. But Uthappa failed again with Chahal getting him caught at long-off

Chahal ended Lomror's innings in the 17th over as the batsman sliced up a widish delivery to Devdutt Padikkal at long-off. Rahul Tewatia (24 not out), looking for yet another explosive innings after the one against Punjab, hit two sixes in the last over after enduring a beamer from Navdeep Saini on his chest.

READ: Ben Stokes earns nearly as much as Virat Kohli in Dream11 IPL & intl cricket; here's how

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens wonder if Sachin is 3rd umpire in Bangalore vs Rajasthan

(Image Credits: BCCI)

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.