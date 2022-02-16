'Stop The Players Going To IPL': Ex-Sri Lanka Coach Mickey Arthur's Advice To England

The England cricket team is scheduled to play their first Test series, following their humiliating 4-0 Ashes 2021-22 defeat against Australia last month, when they face West Indies in the first Test of the three-match Test series starting from March 8, at North Sound. While the team has seen many notable changes in the team management following the Ashes loss, former Sri Lanka and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has put forward his bold suggestion for England Cricket.

Mickey Arthur suggests England stops sending players to IPL

Arthur currently serves as the head of cricket of English county Derbyshire, a job he took up after stepping down from the role of Sri Lanka’s head coach. Defending county cricket, Arthur said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be blamed for England’s poor performance in Test cricket in recent years. Speaking to the Times, Arthur said, “England haven't scored enough runs. It's as simple as that. If you want to lay the blame, you can lay it right there. County cricket isn't to blame”.

At the same time, asking England’s cricket decision-makers to stop their Test players from playing in IPL, Arthur added, “For so long county cricket has been a really good producer of international players. I don't think there's a problem with the system ... If you want the strength early season, unfortunately, you are going to have to stop the players going to the IPL. They are playing there in the early part of the season just before the first tests. You need your best players playing county cricket to prepare for that”.

Notable changes in English cricket following Ashes 2021-22 loss

England’s 4-0 Ashes loss was followed by the resignation of Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Ashley Giles. Within a matter of days, head coach Chris Silverwood also found his way out of the squad. Meanwhile, former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who was the assistant coach of the team, has now taken over the baton of the team from Silverwood on an n interim basis. Collingwood will serve as the head coach of the team, for the upcoming West Indies tour, comprising of three Test matches.

Top England cricketers in IPL 2022

Players like Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler have been some of the big names from England to feature in the IPL and they find themselves among the highest-earning players in the tournament. While Buttler was retained by Rajasthan Royals for an amount of INR 10 crore, Moeen Ali was retained by Chennai Super Kings for INR 8 crore, whereas Jonny Bairstow was roped in by Punjab Kings for INR 6.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. At the same time, allrounder Liam Livingstone is the latest addition to the list, as he was bought by PBKS for the highest bid of INR 11.25 crore. Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player to be sold in the IPL 2022 auction.

