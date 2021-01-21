STR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in Match 46 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STR vs HEA match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 21. Here, we take a look at STR vs HEA live scores, STR vs HEA match prediction and STR vs HEA playing 11.

STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: STR vs HEA live match preview

The Heat come into the match after losing to the Scorchers in their previous match, while the Strikers were crushed by the Stars by 111 runs in their previous match. Both teams are currently outside the top four and a win in this match for either side will see them come inside the top four. While the Strikers are seventh on the points table with 20 points after 11 matches, the Heat are a place above them on 21 points from the same number of matches.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Strikers who held their nerve to win the match by 2 runs. With a chance to enter the top four we expect both teams to provide fans with yet another exciting clash.

STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Probable STR vs HEA playing 11

STR: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar.

HEA: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley

STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs HEA Dream11 team

Chris Lynn

Alex Carey

Jack Wildermuth

Mark Steketee

STR vs HEA match prediction: STR vs HEA Dream11 team

STR vs HEA live: STR vs HEA match prediction

As per our STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and STR vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STR vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter

