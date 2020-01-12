STR Vs REN Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will be playing against the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Saturday, January 11 at 3:10 PM ACDT (10:10 AM IST). The game will take place at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Strikers are ranked 4th on the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Renegades are ranked 8th, having lost all their matches so far. You can play the STR vs REN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the STR vs REN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Hardik to be back for white ball leg, Gill or Rahul for 3rd opener in Tests for NZ tour

STR vs REN Dream11 prediction and player performances

The Strikers have a better chance of defeating the Renegades. Although this might be the Renegades' best chance of snapping their own 8-match losing streak this season. The Strikers' last two matches were against the Sydney Sixers. They lost both the matches by 7 and 2 wickets respectively. However, the Strikers have won the previous Strikers vs Renegades match by 18 runs, giving Adelaide a psychological advantage as well.

Also read | Tendulkar in contention for Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

STR vs REN Dream11 squad details

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wicketkeeper/captain), Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Cameron Valente, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, and Wes Agar.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sam Harper (Wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews, Joe Mennie and Tom Cooper.

STR vs REN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (VC)

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders: S Patel, Michael Neser, Matt Short

Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Cameron Boyce, Rashid Khan (C)

Note - The STR vs REN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Ind vs SL: Gautam Gambhir reveals his 'talent scout' role in Navdeep Saini's success story

(Image courtesy: Strikers' BBL Twitter account)

Also read | Rahul Dravid net worth, salary, endorsements and post playing career