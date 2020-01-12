The Debate
STR Vs REN Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Renegades on 12/1: Have a look at our STR vs REN Dream11 team picks, full team squads, previous match form and more details.

STR vs REN dream11

Adelaide Strikers will be playing against the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Saturday, January 11 at 3:10 PM ACDT (10:10 AM IST). The game will take place at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Strikers are ranked 4th on the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Renegades are ranked 8th, having lost all their matches so far. You can play the STR vs REN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the STR vs REN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

STR vs REN Dream11 prediction and player performances

The Strikers have a better chance of defeating the Renegades. Although this might be the Renegades' best chance of snapping their own 8-match losing streak this season. The Strikers' last two matches were against the Sydney Sixers. They lost both the matches by 7 and 2 wickets respectively. However, the Strikers have won the previous Strikers vs Renegades match by 18 runs, giving Adelaide a psychological advantage as well.

STR vs REN Dream11 squad details

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wicketkeeper/captain), Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Cameron Valente, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, and Wes Agar.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sam Harper (Wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews, Joe Mennie and Tom Cooper.

STR vs REN Dream11 team

  • Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (VC)
  • Batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald
  • All-Rounders: S Patel, Michael Neser, Matt Short
  • Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Cameron Boyce, Rashid Khan (C)

Note - The STR vs REN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: Strikers' BBL Twitter account)

