STR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Monday, December 23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match will commence at 6:40 PM (IST). Adelaide Strikers, who are the defending champions, will look to kickstart their campaign with a win after their opening game against Sydney Thunder was stalled due to incessant smoke.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers with one win and one defeat apiece in their opening couple of fixtures, are placed 6th on the points table. For the Scorchers, Mitchell Marsh and Chris Jordan have struck form in the previous game, which makes the Scorchers favourites to win. Nevertheless, both teams are capable of running away with the two points. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction for the match.

STR vs SCO Squads

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Travis Head (Captain), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter, Harry Conway.

Perth Scorchers Squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Ashton Agar

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

