STR Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will face the Sydney Sixers in the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday, January 8 at 10:10 AM IST. Daniel Hughes will captain the Sydney Sixers and Alex Carey will lead the Adelaide Strikers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

STR vs SIX Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Adelaide Strikers:

Alex Carey (wicketkeeper/captain), Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Cameron Valente, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, and Wes Agar.

Sydney Sixers:

Daniel Hughes (captain), Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Justin Avendano, James Vince, Tom Curran, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, Mickey Edwards, Henry Thornton, Daniel Fallins, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr, and Steve O'Keefe.

STR vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe (captain)

Batsmen: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders: Moises Henriques, Tom Curran (vice-captain), Matthew Short

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Sydney Sixers are currently second on the points table and have won five out of their seven games. Their last game was also against the Adelaide Strikers and they won by 7 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Josh Philippe and Justin Avedano. Their best bowlers were Josh Hazlewood and Lloyd Pope.

The Adelaide Strikers are currently fourth on the points table and have won three out of their six games. In their loss to the Sydney Sixers, their best batsmen were Jonathan Wells and Alex Carey. Their best bowlers were Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan.

