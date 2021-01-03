STR Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match 26 of the Big Bash League 2020. The STR vs SIX match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The STR vs SIX live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 3. Here, we take a look at STR vs SIX live scores, STR vs SIX match prediction and STR vs SIX playing 11.

STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction: STR vs SIX live match preview

The Strikers lost their previous match to the Scorchers by 7 wickets and will be eyeing to register their fourth win of the season by winning the match versus an in-form Sydney Sixers. Currently, the Strikers are fourth on the points table with13 points from 6 matches with 3 wins and 3 losses. The Sixers, on the other hand, were facing Brisbane Heat at the time of writing this on Saturday.

A chance to bounce back against the @SixersBBL as we hit the halfway mark of the competition ⚡️#BlueEnergy #BBL10 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 2, 2021

A win in that match would have taken them at par in terms of points with current leaders Sydney Thunder. The previous contest between these two sides ended with the Sixers winning the match comfortably by 38 runs. The Sixers will look to make it two wins out of two, while the Strikers will look to even the score. A fascinating contest can be expected between these two sides.

STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Probable STR vs SIX playing 11

STR: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Jackson Bird

STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs SIX Dream11 team

Jake Weatherald

Rashid Khan

Josh Philippe

Dan Christian

STR vs SIX match prediction: STR vs SIX Dream11 team

STR vs SIX live: STR vs SIX match prediction

As per our STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction, top picks and STR vs SIX Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STR vs SIX match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Adelaide Strikers/ Twitter

