STR Vs STA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will face the Melbourne Stars in the 48th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday, January 22 at 1:40 PM IST. Alex Carey will captain the Adelaide Strikers and Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

STR vs STA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway and Billy Stanlake.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Peter Handscomb (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lance Morris, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dunk and Adam Zampa.

STR vs STA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey, Seb Gotch

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis (captain)

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Adelaide Strikers are the third team on the points table with 6 wins in 11 games. Their last match was against the Hobart Hurricanes and they won the game by 10 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Jonathan Wells and Travis Head. Their best bowlers were Peter Siddle and Wes Agar.

The Melbourne Stars are currently first on the points table with 10 wins out of 12 games. Their last match was against the Sydney Sixers and the Sixers won by 21 runs. Their best batsmen in the match were Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright. Their best bowlers were Daniel Worrall and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Melbourne Stars will be the probable winners of this contest.

