STR Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars in Match 36 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STR vs STA match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs STA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Monday, January 11. Here, we take a look at STR vs STA live scores, STR vs STA match prediction and STR vs STA playing 11.

STR vs STA Dream11 prediction: STR vs STA live match preview

Ahead of this match, the Strikers lost to bottom-ranked side Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets in their previous match. As a result of that loss, they still sit at fourth spot and missed out on the opportunity to move inside top three on the points table. They have won only once in their last 4 matches and will look to bounce back with a win.

The Stars, on the other hand, have dropped down the points table and are 7th in the 8-team competition. They too like the Strikers have just 1 win from their last 4 matches and a win in this match will help them to move up the points table. They lost their previous match to Brisbane Heat by 18 runs under DLS method. This match promises to be a cracking contest.

STR vs STA Dream11 prediction: Probable STR vs STA playing 11

STR: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway

STA: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Haris Rauf, Billy Stanlake

STR vs STA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs STA Dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carey

Rashid Khan

STR vs STA match prediction: STR vs STA Dream11 team

STR vs STA live: STR vs STA match prediction

As per our STR vs STA Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs STA Dream11 prediction, top picks and STR vs STA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STR vs STA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Stars / Twitter

