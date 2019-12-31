STR Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will face the Sydney Thunder in the 17th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, December 31 at 1:40 PM IST. Alex Carey will captain the Adelaide Strikers and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | India's international cricket schedule 2020: Kohli & Co face yet another challenging year

STR vs THU Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (captain/wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, and Harry Nielsen.

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson (captain), Matthew Gilkes (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, and Nathan McAndrew.

ALSO READ | India's fast bowling domination in Test cricket is Irfan Pathan's 'highlight of 2019'

STR vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (captain)

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Alex Hales, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders: Chris Morris, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Wicked ball triggers Cricket Australia challenge: 'Bet you've never seen one like that'

STR vs THU Prediction and Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers are currently first in the Big Bash League and have won 3 out of their 4 matches. Their last game was against the Melbourne Renegades and they won it by 18 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Alex Carey and Phil Salt. Their best bowlers in the match were Rashid Khan and Wes Agar.

Sydney Thunder are currently fourth on the Points Table and have won 2 matches out of the 4 that they have played. Their last game was against the Sydney Sixers and the Sixers won the match in the Super Over. The Thunder's best batsmen in the game were Callum Ferguson and Alex Hales. Their best bowlers in the game were Chris Morris and Jonathan Cook.

ALSO READ | Veteran pacer Siddle bids farewell to international cricket, backs youngsters to succeed