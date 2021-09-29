'Street-smart Captain': Gavaskar Wants To Keep Pant In Mind For India's Vice-captain

According to legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, the next captain of the Indian team for the next two ICC T20I World Cups should be Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli announced a few weeks ago, that he will step down as captain of Team India's T20 squad after the upcoming T20 World Cup taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in October-November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not named the next man who will take on the role of captain of the team. There have been several rumours that the current vice-captain of India's limited-overs team Rohit Sharma is expected to take over as captain from Virat Kohli.

"I think Rohit Sharma (as captain) for the next two World Cups," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected'. "You could say they (World Cups) are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don’t want to change too many captains at this particular stage. Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups," Gavaskar said.

'Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul should be considered for the vice-captain role'

Gavaskar also added that the current PBKS skipper KL Rahul and DC skipper Rishabh Pant could make good future captains while being the team's vice-captains after the T20 World Cup. He said that Pant has been a 'street smart captain' and can read situations well while acting immediately.

"And then, I'm looking at KL Rahul for vice-captain. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using (Anrich) Nortje and (Kagiso) Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain, and you always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as Vice Captains," Gavaskar further said.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. In the marquee fixture of the group stage, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in Group 2. Other teams in Group 2 are New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Eight teams are expected to contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

The first semi-final is slated to be played in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be held in Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will be hosted by Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final in case of any rain.

(Image: PTI/BCCI)