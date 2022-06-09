Striking Similarities Between MS Dhoni & Mithali Raj's Retirement Will Give You Goosebumps

Mithali Raj on Wednesday took everyone by surprise by announcing her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The former India ODI and Test released a statement confirming her retirement in which she thanked the BCCI and her followers for all of their support over the years. However, in an extraordinary turn of events, Mithali Raj's move have come to draw parellels with the retirement decision of the then India men's team skipper, MS Dhoni.

Mithali Raj retirement: Drawing analogy between ex-India captains' retirement

Soon after Mithali Raj made it official on her Twitter handle, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans who thanked her for all what she did to boost the growth of women's cricket in India. Here is a sneak peek into why MS Dhoni and ex-India women's ODI captain's retirement were in similar fashion.

Both held a record for leading most matches for India

Mithali Raj captained Indian women's team in an overall 199 matches (155 ODI matches, 32 T20Is,12 Test), which is the most by any player in women's ODIs. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has captained his side in a total of 331 matches (60 Tests, 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is) which is the highest by any captain across all the formats of the game.

Both made last international appearance in ODI World Cup

MS Dhoni played his last international match on July 9 against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Mithali Raj, on the other hand, played her final match on March 27 against South Africa during the ODI World Cup this year.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Both smashed half-centuries in final match of their careers

Another striking similarity between the two was that they hit half-centuries in what was the final match of their careers. MS Dhoni scored 50 against New Zealand, while Mithali Raj scored 68 runs in her final match. Notingly, Raj's 68 runs off 84 balls against South Africa saw her being elevated to the oldest Indian batter with a half-century in a Women's one-day international game in World Cup.

India lost on both occasions and bowed out of the World Cup

Dhoni's 50 and Raj's 68 were to no avail as the scores proved insufficient to help India win against New Zealand and South Africa respectively. India, markedly, were out of World Cup contention on both these occasions.

Both announced retirement without farewell match

When MS Dhoni shocked one and all with sudden retirement post India's 2014-15 Boxing Day Test vs Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), fans constantly opined that the legend deserved at least a farewell match, but this sadly could not happen. However, it was believed that the Chennai Super Kings captain missed a farewell game due to the postponement of T20 World Cup that took place in Australia in the following year amid COVID-19 complications.

Mithali, one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India, met with a near-similar fate. Ever the pragmatist, Raj took it on the chin and announced her retirement only days ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, where Harmanpreet Kaur was her immediate successor. Despite a career spanning over two decades with illustrious achievements across domestic and international circuits, the batting lynchpin stepped down in silence. No lap of honours, no final match stump taken as souvenir, no last autograph signed on the lens, no unending farewell speech, Mithali, much like Dhoni, went as quietly as she came.

Mithali Raj career

Mithali Raj career in women's cricket spanned for 23 years, which is the longest for any woman cricketer. Prior to her retirement, the former India ODI and Test skipper became the leading run-getter in women's internationals, going past England's Charlotte Edwards (10,273 runs). She also finished her career as the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs.

Raj registered 89 wins out of 155 matches as captain which is the most by any player in women's ODIs. She also holds the record of most matches captained in ICC Women's Cricket World Cups during the 2022 edition (28 matches). She is the only Indian woman to score a double century in Tests. Her score of 214 (v England in 2002) is the second-highest individual score in women's Tests. Raj finished her career as one of only two players to have played more than 200 ODIs th other being teammate Jhulan Goswami.