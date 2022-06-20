'Stripped Naked, Then Dumped Me': Stuart MacGill Recounts Bone-chilling Kidnapping Episode

Former Cricket Australia player Stuart MacGill had made headlines last year after the news of his kidnapping had taken the world by storm. The former leg spinner was kidnapped at gunpoint and beaten up before being released. While the Police has accused the former Australian cricketer of introducing Maria's brother to a reputed drug dealer 'Sonny'. In his defence, MacGill had pleaded innocence in the kidnapping case. While the Stuart MacGill kidnapping case will not go to court before October next year the cricketer during his recent interview with former teammate Adam Gilchrist had to hold back certain details of the incident.

Cricket news: Stuart MacGill reveals getting beaten up

The Stuart MacGill kidnapping incident saw four men getting arrested. According to Foxsports.com.au one person out of the four involved in the incident was the brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend, Maria O’Meagher. While speaking to former teammate Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast Podcast MacGill said, that the entire episode was something that even one would not want it to happen even with the worst enemy.

He said " it was getting quite dark, I was bundled into a car. I didn’t want to get into the car, I said to them twice, ‘I’m not getting in the car but then it became obvious they were armed, and they said, ‘We know you’re not involved, we just want to have a chat,’ then they put me in the car and I was in the car for an hour and a half,”.

The 51-year-old also added, that he was scared and did not know where he was and where he was taken by kidnappers. He said, "From that point, they stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me. That was over the course of maybe three hours out in the middle of nowhere in a little shed,”.

Stuart MacGill career stats

Coming to Stuart MacGill's cricketing career, the cricketer played second fiddle to late cricketing legend Shane Warne during his playing days and never really cemented his spot in the playing 11. The leg spinner gained recognition when he he was the team's lead spinner during the home series against Sourav Ganguly's Team India in 2003-04. Coming to MacGill's Test stats the former cricketer picked up 208 wickets in the 44 Test matches he played for Australia. He picked up wickets at an average of 29.0, including 12 five-wicket haul. He also has six wickets in three ODIs.