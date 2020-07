STT Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Stockholm Tigers will go up against Saltsjobaden CC in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament this week. The teams are all set to clash against each other at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction, STT vs SCC Dream11 team and STT vs SCC Dream11 top picks.

STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction: STT vs SCC Dream11 team: STT squad

Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction: STT vs SCC Dream11 team: SCC squad

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction: STT vs SCC Dream11 team, probable playing XI: STT

F Ahmed, R Hoque, H Kabir, S Chowdhury, T Ahmed, H Rahman, A Ferdous, B Rais, A Islam, L Sarkar and R Gupta

STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction: STT vs SCC Dream11 team, probable playing XI: SCC

J Ahmad, S Ali, I Ullah, F Shah, A Ali, A Ahmad, K Alam, M Munir, S Zeb, Q Rashid and A Tanveer

As per our STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction, STT will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction, STT vs SCC Dream11 top picks and STT vs SCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STT vs SCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)