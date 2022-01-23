Stuard Broad Says He Has 'huge Amount Of Sympathy' For Chris Silverwood & Joe Root; Read

Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad spared a thought for England Test skipper Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood, saying that the duo has gone through tumultuous times over the last couple of years. Root and Silverwood recently, came under fire after the Three Lions lost the Ashes 0-4 in Australia.

The Brits were in danger of facing a series whitewash, however, they managed to eke out a draw in the New Year's Sydney Test. The visitors didn't allow the Aussies to pick up the last England wicket on Day five of the encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Stuart Broad backs Root and Silverwood

"It’s been incredibly tough for both Joe Root and Chris Silverwood to get any consistency in playing XIs or in the coaching staff, and that makes it hard to reinforce the messages you are trying to get across to the team," Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"I have a huge amount of sympathy for both of them. In my lifetime, I cannot recall a more difficult two years for anyone to have been captain or coach," he stated.

Root had an impressive series on the personal front as he ended as England's leading run-scorer with 322 runs at an average of 32.20 with three half-centuries. Root also became England skipper with the highest number of losses in Test cricket after he surpassed Alastair Cook's tally.

Broad admitted that the visiting team wasn't up to the mark and hence, couldn't compete against the power-packed Australian team.

"At the end of the day, we England players weren’t good enough; Australia are a better Test team than us, and contain greater armoury in more positions. To win in Australia, you need your England team to be at its absolute best, and for Australia to have a really wobbly, torrid time," he added.

Broad didn't get to play the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests due to which he was a tad agitated. After not quite performing well in the Adelaide pink-ball Test, the 35-year-old put his best foot forward in the Sydney Test as he picked up a five-wicket haul. In the Hobart Test, the pacer got two three-wicket hauls.

Image: AP