Stuart Binny Retires: WATCH His Record-breaking Spell That Helped India Defeat Bangladesh

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket on Monday, August 30. The 37-year-old began his cricketing career with his home state Karnataka when he made his debut back in the 2003-04 season. The highlight of his career came in June 2014 in a three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh where Binny managed to take six wickets while conceding only four runs in the second ODI match, surpassing Anil Kumble to have the best bowling figures in the ODI format. Take a look at the sensational bowling by Binny that day:

In a statement from Stuart Binny, he said, "I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from first-class and international cricket. It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level."

Record-breaking figures

Although he did not score many international runs, Binny's performance against Bangladesh will forever be remembered. India was bowled for just 105 and it looked like an impossible task to defend the total. While the match had been briefly interrupted by rain, it was reduced to 41-overs a-side. Mohit Sharma took out the openers but the third wicket stand was looking good for Bangladesh, however, Binny stepped up and ran through the middle and lower order of their team managing to take six wickets in just 28 deliveries as Bangladesh were sent home packing for just 58 runs. India won that match by 47 runs and also clinched the series after having won the first match as well. He also scored alone 25 not out in the third match against Bangladesh, before the match being called off due to rain.

Binny was selected for the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but did not play a single match at the tournament. He was also later picked for the second and third test matches in Sri Lanka in August 2015, this came as a surprise pick after the Indians lost to Sri Lanka in the first test. He was played in place of Harbhajan Singh, he ended up taking three wickets for two innings and scored 15 and 8 in the first and second innings.

