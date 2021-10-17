Stuart Broad Asks Teammates To Focus On Gabba Test, Says 'holds Key To The Ashes'

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad believes that the first match of the Ashes 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane will hold key to the series. The speedster has urged his teammates to focus completely on the match and not worry about the off-field stuff issues, which are for the administrators to sort out.

"We need our sole focus to be exceptional for Brisbane. The Gabba holds the key to the series because they've got a good record there," Broad was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Despite being beaten by India at the Gabba in their most recent encounter at the venue it is to be highly noted that the Aussies have lost just a lone Test at the venue since 1988.

"Admittedly they lost to India, but we need to start the series well, and make sure that we're 100% on the money at Brisbane, because we can put this Australia team under pressure on the field, and off the field if we do our job really well to start. We'll be very well prepared for that," he added.

'Ready to hit the ground running' says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has not played professional cricket ever since he picked up a calf injury during the Test series against India at home, but the player has now returned to training and insists that lack of enough competitive cricket would not be an issue for him. "It was a bad calf tear, but it was a clean one. When I did it, I knew it was pretty bad news... I couldn't even get a cup of tea. I was just lying on the sofa watching the cricket. It took me at least two weeks to be able to put any sort of weight through my foot," he said to The Telegraph

"I've been back bowling for two weeks now. This Ashes series, there's going to be a lot of players searching for a bit of match hardness and match readiness," said Broad who has taken 524 wickets from 149 Tests since making his debut in 2007. "I actually feel like I'm approaching the series fit, fresh and ready to hit the ground running. I'm not at 100 per cent yet but I don't need to be. I'm building my body up slowly and gradually." he added.

England's 17 men squad to tour of Australia

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

