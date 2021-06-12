Stuart Broad Backs Scrapping Of 'Soft Signal' After Devon Conway Ruled Not Out; It Was Out

England's pacer Stuart Broad was left angered and frustrated after he was denied the wicket of Devon Conway. The incident took place on day 2 of the second Test between England and New Zealand when New Zealand's opener Devon Conway edged to Zak Crawley at third slip, who seemingly took an excellent low catch. Stuart Broad and the England squad claimed the catch, however, on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough sent the final decision to the third umpire. In fact, the umpires sent the final decision with the soft signal ‘not out’, which ultimately lessened England’s chances of success.

'It was out' says Stuart Broad on the Devon Conway catch controversy

Following the soft signal sustained due to lack of conclusion to the third umpire Michael Gough, Stuart Broad was left furious. In fact, Stuart Broad's reaction was recorded on the stump mic saying, 'His fingers are clearly underneath the ball'. Now, Stuart Broad during an interaction with Sky Sports joined the chorus to scrap the rule of the soft signal.

"You can see from our reaction on the field that we thought it was out. Zak thought he had his fingers under the ball and you only have to look at Joe Root's reaction at first slip and James Bracey's reaction behind the stumps - who are a yard away from it - to know that that ball has carried. But I feel for the umpires in this situation. It's not the umpires' fault that they're 40 yards away - potentially 60 yards in white-ball cricket - with maybe an obscured view," said Stuart broad.

"It's actually the ruling that's putting the umpires in a really difficult situation. It's having to get a soft signal. You're going upstairs because you're not sure whether it's carried or not. So then to have to give an opinion whether you think it has, puts the umpire in a really tricky position. Then the third umpire's hands are tied a little bit with whatever that on-field call is.

Asked if he thought the process should be changed, Broad replied: "I do, absolutely. When you calmly look at the pros and cons of the soft signal, the cons completely outweigh the pros. So to me, that looks as if it's a poor ruling."

Virat Kohli hits out at the soft signal decision

It is to be noted that Team India skipper Virat Kohli had already expressed his views over the concept of Soft Signal. In March this year, Virat Kohli had said that these decisions change the whole course of the game. He suggested that the rules should be framed simpler so that the teams don't suffer in the high-profile games.

“There was an instance in the Test series when Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) caught the ball and wasn't sure. When there's a half-and-half effort, the soft signal becomes more important. I don't know why there cannot be a sort of "I don't know" call for the umpire as well. Why does it have to be a conclusive one? Because then that [dictates] the whole decision completely. Similar to the argument we have about the umpire's call as well. You want these things ironed out to keep the game linear. But we want clarity on the field.” - Kohli said during the post-match presentation during the India-England series.

(Image Credits: AP/@wisdencricket/Twitter)