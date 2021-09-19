Stuart Broad Confirms His Participation In Ashes Series Against Arch-rivals Australia

Senior England pacer Stuart Broad has confirmed his participation in the 2021/22 Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia starting December 8 provided he stays fit. He was ruled out of the five-match home Test series against India due to a calf injury.

Stuart Broad confirms his availability for the Ashes series

"If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia in November, I would say yes. I am working tirelessly to get there. I don't feel there will be a postponement. In my mind, it is 100 percent clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour", said Stuart Broad in his Mail on Sunday column as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for", he added.

Stuart Broad injury

It so happened that Stuart Broad tore his right calf muscle before the second Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground due to which he was ruled out of the home series against India. Broad's English summer ended abruptly after he suffered a calf injury during the warmup of a training session ahead of the contest. Meanwhile, scans showed a Grade 3 tear in his calf which meant that the tall pacer could take no further part in the series.

Ashes 2021 schedule

Coming back to the Ashes 2021 schedule, two of world cricket's traditional rivals Australia and England will renew their rivalry when both teams face off in a five-match Test series for the 'Urn' come December.

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Meanwhile, it will be for the first time in 26 years that the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney.

The Aussies had successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.