Stuart Broad Curious To Know Whether Sandpapergate Will Be Included In David Warner's Book

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it would be interesting to see if David Warner decides to write a book on his career and if he includes the Sandpaper Gate episode in it once he stops playing cricket.

Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people in the team would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world.

"So as an England team, we are aware if we're trying to get the ball reversing every player has to buy into that or it will stop it. There's no doubt the Aussies would have been hoping this episode was signed sealed and delivered. It was an incredibly tough thing for those three players to go through. I can't see it still being a conversation when the Ashes start in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands if they're allowed", said Broad as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.



"I have seen a couple of comments from David Warner's agent, too, and I think it will be an interesting time when he stops playing for Australia and writes a book," he added.

Broad had got the better of Warner on seven occasions when the Aussies had visited England for Ashes 2019 and it remains to be seen whether the speedster will be able to repeat the feat later this year in the latter's backyard.

Coming back to the Ashes, the next edition of the iconic series will be contested in Australia, and as per reports the first Test gets underway on December 9 with the fifth and final Test being played on January 14. The Tim Paine-led side successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal

It so happened that Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper in a bid to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. Then-skipper Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan alongside his deputy David Warner. Following an enquiry, Warner and Smith were sacked from the positions and faced unprecedented sanctions by Cricket Australia. While Tim Paine was handed the captaincy of the Test team, Aaron Finch was chosen to lead Australia in white-ball cricket.

Smith, his deputy Warner, and, Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 percent of his match fee. Smith, and, Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing 100% of his match fee.

Apart from that, both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and reportedly the duo also lost out on a few sponsorship deals as well.

(With ANI Inputs)