Stuart Broad Engages In War Of Words With Journalist Who Undermined England's Recent Wins

England pacer Stuart Broad has been in sensational form since the return of cricket post-COVID-19 lockdown. The lanky pacer was the leading wicket-taker in both Test series against West Indies and Pakistan. After being left out of the team from the first Test against the Windies, Stuart Broad made a sensational comeback and picked 16 wickets in two games against the Caribbean. Subsequently, he went on to pick 13 wickets in 3 matches in the series against Pakistan.

Stuart Broad involved in an argument with a journalist

The Englishman who is oozing fire with his fierce bowling on the field has also set Twitter ablaze with his recent interaction with journalist Jonathan Liew. The journalist wrote an undignified article about England’s recently-concluded Test season at home. Stuart Broad wasn't having any of it as he hit back at Liew and what followed was a war of words.

Recently, England hosted West Indies and Pakistan in the midst of a global pandemic and successfully managed to execute both the series. They defeated West Indies 2-1 in July and then went on to beat Pakistan by 1-0. The Englishmen are now gearing up for the limited-overs series against Pakistan where they will play three T20Is.

Liew went on to criticise England in a series of tweets and reckoned that the recently concluded season was a wasted one for England. He also said that that the hosts missed opportunities to prepare for upcoming overseas challenges in India and Australia. Liew stated that the half of the top six England batters failed to pass 50 whereas 24 of their 41 wickets were taken by their two oldest bowlers (James Anderson and Stuart Broad).

One Twitter user hit back at Liew for his article. Stuart Broad replied to the user's tweet and was in no mood to let go as he lashed out at the journalist over his article and also labelled it as clickbait. Stuart Broad went on to call Liew “desperate for attention”. Stuart Broad's bowling partner James Anderson also replied to Stuart Broad's tweet and supported him.

Won 3 out of 4 with 2 Washouts. I like winning, so I don’t class that as “Wasted.” 2 Series Victories — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 26, 2020

Bowlers Historic Milestones, Crawley 267, Buttler MoS, Buttler/ Woakes incredible match winning partnership, Stokes all round ability, Sibley monster knock & many more positives.

NAH, I’ll find my different Angle. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 26, 2020

😂 spot on 👌🏼 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 26, 2020

However, Liew wasn't yet done as he took another shot at Stuart Broad in an interview with Sky Sports Cricket. Liew stated that Broad’s actions were part of the reason England didn’t experiment as much as they otherwise might have. He reckoned that Broad was angry and frustrated after he was left out of the first test against the Windies. He also said that Broad considered retiring due to the snub.

James Anderson 600 wickets feat

England speedster James Anderson on Tuesday became the first pacer in the world to bag 600 wickets in Test cricket. James Anderson dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali by having him caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to pick up his 600th Test wicket. James Anderson is now the fourth leading wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Image Courtesy: Stuart Broad Instagram