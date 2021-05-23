Stuart Broad Equates Ryan Giggs' Time At Man Utd With His & Anderson's Role For England

England's top spearhead Stuart Broad recently drew parallels from Manchester United football legend Ryan Giggs on being asked about his and his team-mate James Anderson's role for England cricket as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are the two vital cogs of the England cricket team and the duo are one of the highest wicket-takers of England. However, with the ECB opting for the rotation policy in order to keep the players fit, Stuart Broad and James Anderson's appearances for England have been reduced. In fact, when England toured India, the rotation policy of Joe Root & Co. was widely criticised by cricket experts. Many were puzzled on why James Anderson and Stuart Broad could not play together in India.

Now, Stuart Broad has backed the rotation policy and talked about his and James Anderson's role in England cricket team. Broad in fact compared himself and Anderson's role to famous footballer Ryan Giggs. "In Ryan Giggs' last few years at Manchester United, he wouldn't play every game but he'd have a big impact at certain times. I'm sure it was made very clear what his role was in the side. If that means that Jimmy Anderson and I get rested at certain times then that's much easier to take," said Stuart Broad.

"I still want to be around to help and guide bowlers through the Test match. We're all part of a unit wanting to get the team better and better. But if I had a choice I'd want to play all seven," Broad further said.

Ryan Giggs is a Welsh football coach and former player. He is the manager of the Wales national team and a co-owner of Salford City. Giggs played his entire professional career for Manchester United and briefly served as the club's interim manager after the sacking of David Moyes in April 2014.

James Anderson made his Test debut for the Three Lions back in 2003. At 38 years old, the veteran England pacer continues to defy his age and is still regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the world. On the other hand, Stuart Broad made his Test debut in 2007 and is still going strong at nearly 35-years old. James Anderson till now has played 160 Test matches and has taken 614 wickets, while Broad has played 146 Test matches and has taken 517 wickets.

Stuart Broad Curious To Know Whether Sandpapergate Will Be In Warner's Book

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it would be interesting to see if David Warner decides to write a book on his career and if he includes the Sandpaper Gate episode in it once he stops playing cricket.

Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people in the team would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. "So as an England team, we are aware if we're trying to get the ball reversing every player has to buy into that or it will stop it. There's no doubt the Aussies would have been hoping this episode was signed sealed and delivered. It was an incredibly tough thing for those three players to go through. I can't see it still being a conversation when the Ashes start in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands if they're allowed", said Broad as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

(Image Credits: AP)