Stuart Broad Gives Quirky Reply To Troll Comparing Him With Jasprit Bumrah; Check Here

Stuart Broad is one of the best pacers of this generation as he has made a tremendous impact in the game's longest format. He had stopped playing white-ball cricket a few years ago in order to prolong his Test career and it paid off as he became the seventh bowler to register 500 Test scalps. Broad achieved this feat a couple of months ago during the home Test series against the West Indies.

Lately, the veteran speedster gave a savage reply to a fan who had compared him with Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

'Just enjoy good bowlers': Stuart Broad

It so happened that the senior English fast bowler had posted an image on Instagram and asked the fans whether he was heading to the bar or to the gym. However, one of the cricket fans came forward and wrote that the 34-year-old is not great like Bumrah and when it caught the quickie's attention, he gave a befitting reply to the troll by mentioning that he loves Jasprit and that he is one of his favorites and then added that even though the Test specialist agrees with the fan but there is no need of comparisons after which he urged that person to just enjoy good bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah's short yet impressive career

Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had the first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling, especially for his unique action.

He will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19 where he will be spearheading Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in the absence of their prolific as well as the most successful pacer Lasith Malinga.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

READ: IPL 2020: Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Tries His Luck In Spin Bowling During Practice