'I don't class that as a real Ashes': Stuart Broad gives bizarre reason for England 4-0 loss to Australia

Veteran England bowler Stuart Broad has provided an absurd excuse for his team's 4-0 loss in the previous Ashes series in 2021-22. Broad has blamed the COVID-19 restrictions in Australia for the humiliating defeat, saying that it prevented them from putting up their best performance on the field. Out of the five matches that were played between the two sides, Australia won four while England managed to hold one for a draw.

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind, I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is an elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game,” Broad was quoted as saying to Daily Mail.

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series," he stated.

Calling Broad's comment an excuse is not an overstatement because India managed to defeat Australia in their own backyard despite facing the same if not more stringent COVID-19 restrictions as England and that too with a squad of second-string players. Broad, however, exuded confidence in his team's chances this time around as he backed the new Bazball style of play to be England's saviour against the top-ranked Test side in the world.

"I'm fascinated to see how their bowling attack will defend against us, and it will be interesting to see how their batters stay calm because we play so aggressively now. Will they be able to stick to their game plans and bubbles when we're playing this style? That will be a test for them," Broad said.

"It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game. If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us,” he added.

Australia's squad for the first two Ashes

Australia's touring party for WTC final and first two Ashes: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England have not announced their Ashes squad as of yet. The story will be updated as soon as the ECB announces it squad for the five-match home series.

