Stuart Broad Labels 'robot' Cam 'friendly' As It Calls For Truce Donning Headband; WATCH

England’s superstar pacer Stuart Broad made headlines on Saturday for shouting at the broadcasters of the ongoing final Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England. Broad was frustrated with the moving rover camera and stopped mid-way his run-up to ask the broadcasters to stop moving the rover on Day 2 of the match. Meanwhile, cricket.com.au shared a video on Sunday, where Broad talks about the rover being more friendly, referring to the Day 2 incident. Broad expressed his thoughts on the rover after it was seen sporting a headband similar to Broad as an apology.

Stuart Broad calls the rover camera 'friendly'

The rover camera by the official broadcaster of the Ashes 2021-22, Fox Cricket donned the white headband, and on spotting the rover, Broad broke into laughter and appreciated the gesture. Later during the drinks break Broad spoke to the broadcaster and as per the video shared by cricket.com.au on Twitter, the veteran pacer said “It is a nice show of support, the headband actually. I am really pleased with that. It is more friendly up close, it's a bit more annoying when it's 80 meters away, but he looks like a friendly guy from here”.

The pair might even end the summer as friends 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gJ6eaEbWgD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2022

Stuart Broad shouting at the broadcasters

Earlier on Day 2 of the match, Broad was heard shouting, “Stop moving the robot!” midway through his run-up before walking back to start the run-up again. The camera came in the way of his view while he was about to bowl the delivery and prompted a reaction from the pacer. Meanwhile, following Broad’s comment on the rover on Day 3, Australia were folded on the score of 155 runs in their second batting innings and set a target of 271 runs for England.

Australia win 4-1 against England in Ashes 2021-22

Chasing the target in the fourth innings, England suffered another batting collapse and were all out on the total score of 124 runs. Australia cruised to victory in the final Test by 146 runs having retained the won the Ashes. Having already won the first three Tests of the coveted series, the Aussies won the fifth Test at Hobart to finish a 4-0 win.

Image: Twitter@cricketcomau/FOX