Stuart Broad Named England's Vice-captain In Ben Stokes' Absence For New Zealand Series

Stuart Broad has been named as the vice-captain of the England Cricket Team in Test ahead of 2 match series of England vs New Zealand. England Cricket on Tuesday announced that Stuart Broad will be the stand-in vice-captain of England Cricket in the absence of ace all-rounder Ben Stokes for the Test series against New Zealand. England is all set to play two-match Test series against New Zealand at Lord's and Edgbaston over the next two weeks starting from June 2. While most of the IPL bound players have been rested for the England vs New Zealand Test Series, Ben Stokes is still recovering from his injury which occurred while playing the IPL 2021.

Stuart Broad Named Vice-Captain of England Cricket Team

Joe Root & Co. is all set to take on Williamson XI in the two-match Test series starting from June 2. England's Test skipper Joe Root welcomed this decision and said that Stuart Broad has got captaincy experience in the short format which makes him suitable in absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "Stuart has been a senior player within this group for a long time now. He speaks extremely well, he's got a very good cricket brain and he's got captaincy experience in the short format. He's the right man to take that on in Ben (Ben Stokes) and Jos' (Jos Buttler) absence. He's an integral part as a senior player and very much a leader within that bowling group. It's a great opportunity for him to take that on," said Root.

"He's at real peace with his game at the minute. He's got a really good understanding of how he's going to operate. He obviously is very comfortable and understands his role within the squad and the team and knows what's required of him, and sets a very good example to younger players within the group," added Joe Root.

James Anderson Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar And Anil Kumble's Record

Meanwhile, James Anderson is eyeing to break Team India's two legendary players' record in the upcoming series against New Zealand and India. James Anderson who is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time in the world will be eyeing to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record of playing the most number of Test matches on home soil. James Anderson has played 89 Test matches at home and after playing two Tests against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against India, this number will reach 96. In this way, he will break the record of Sachin Tendulkar who has played 94 Test matches on home soil.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson will also be eyeing to break Anil Kumble's record. If Anderson takes 6 wickets in the upcoming Test matches, he will overtake Kumble. Kumble has total of 619 wickets in Tests while the English fast bowler has taken 614 wickets till now.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)