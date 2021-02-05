Stuart Broad Not In England XI, Fans Mock ECB For Posting 2014 Video On Cheteshwar Pujara

Prominent fast bowler Stuart Broad has successfully established himself as a key campaigner in England's Test side. The bowler has produced several match-winning spells for his country. The player alongside James Anderson has led England's pace attack for a number of years now. This is why his exclusion from the India vs England 1st Test match has raised several eyebrows.

India vs England 1st Test: Fans mock England for sharing Cheteshwar Pujara's 2014 dismissal

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground took to their social media accounts ahead of the opening Test of the four-match series between India and England to share a video of Cheteshwar Pujara's 2014 dismissal. Stuart Broad bowled a peach of a delivery to break the astute defence of Pujara. The lanky pacer a full delivery to the Indian batsman and the ball swung in sharply and castled India's Test specialist.

However, netizens mocked the English bowler as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board, when the player was not included in the playing eleven for the Chennai Test. The Joe Root-led side took the field with James Anderson and Jofra Archer as their premier fast bowlers. Dominic Bess and Jack Leach are the two spinners they have gone ahead with, and they also have a fifth bowling option in Ben Stokes. Here is how Indian fans trolled England after the video -

India vs England 1st Test updates

The ongoing Test series between the two nations is extremely crucial for both India and England as they look to join New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The visitors have put up a strong show with the bat, and at the time of writing this report, England took the opening day honours at Stumps, scoring 263-3 in 89.3 overs with Joe Root remaining unbeaten on 128, scoring a hundred in his 100th Test. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin have picked up a wicket each.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To follow the live scores of the contest, one can keep tabs on the respective boards' social media handles.

Image source: AP

