Senior England pacer Stuart Broad has penned an emotional note after he has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match home Test series against India. Stuart Broad will have to wait to play his 150th match by missing the game at Lord's after being ruled out of the entire series for tearing his right calf muscle.

Stuart Broad injury: Why is Stuart Broad not playing for England?

Stuart Broad's English summer ended abruptly after he suffered a calf injury during the warmup of a training session ahead of the upcoming second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, scans showed a Grade 3 tear in his calf. With his cricketing season over, Stuart Broad took to social media and wrote an emotional post. His post had two images. In the first image, he can be seen having a gala time with his partner in crime on the cricket field i.e. veteran pacer James Anderson whereas, in the other one, Stuart can be seen lying on the sofa of his house after getting brace support on his right leg with his puppy in his hands.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg. I actually turned to @jimmya9 & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble. Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain. Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine!" Stuart Broad's Instagram post read.

Stuart Broad latest news

Stuart Broad had featured in the series-opener against Team India at Nottingham where he went wicketless in the first innings conceding 70 runs and took the wicket of opener KL Rahul in the second. This will remain his solitary wicket in the series.

England vs India: Who will draw first blood at Lord's?

Team India was in the driver's seat to win the first Test match and go 1-0 up at Trent Bridge, but rain played spoilsport on Day 5 and no play was possible because the contest was washed out. Virat Kohli & Co. would now be hoping to draw first blood at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's and take an early lead in this Test series. The second Test is expected to begin on Thursday.