Stuart Broad Reckons His Side Is 'worst Prepared' England Team To Tour Australia For Ashes

English bowler Stuart Broad believes that his side is probably the worst prepared England team to travel Australia in recent years for an Ashes series. While speaking to Daily Mail, Broad highlighted how many of the players from his team have come without any preparation under their belt, adding "we have guys who have only faced eight balls in match conditions and bowlers who have only sent down 10 overs". England players have failed to get enough practice in Australia as rain and storm disrupted their warm-up matches late last month, forcing them to start training indoors.

"As bowlers, we are going from minimal preparation to high intensity and that will provide a spike in our conditioning. Physically we are nowhere near ready for Test cricket, I don’t think any one of us on either side will be where we want to be just because of the virtually non-existent build-up to this series. But in Covid times it is what it is and we have to ready ourselves as best we can. To be honest, we moved to the Gabba for practice on Sunday and suddenly the Ashes feels real. It hasn’t done while we’ve been warming up at club grounds," Broad was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

Stuart Broad opens up on retirement plans

The high-octane Test series between England and Australia is slated to begin on Wednesday, December 8. The first game of the five-match series will be played at The Gabba following by the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Broad is hoping to receive his 150th Test cap either at The Gabba or in Adelaide, he said while speaking to Daily Mail. Broad said it is always a great honour for any player to play as many Test matches as he has been part of for England. Broad also stated that he has no plans of retiring from Test cricket anytime soon.

"Potentially, this could be the last Ashes that I play alongside Jimmy Anderson, but as we’ve both made clear we do not embrace any thoughts of retirement and with a home series in 2023, that is relatively uncertain,” Broad said in his article for the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Australia has already announced its playing XI for Wednesday’s clash. Cummins, who play his first match as captain of the Australian men’s Test team, announced the squad on Sunday morning. Australia's Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: AP